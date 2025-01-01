Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2015 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline plus low km silver with black interior fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000km warranty included looks and runs great </div>

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

109,011 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Watch This Vehicle
12625860

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

  1. 1749577660
  2. 1749577660
  3. 1749577660
  4. 1749577660
  5. 1749577660
  6. 1749577660
  7. 1749577660
  8. 1749577660
  9. 1749577660
  10. 1749577660
  11. 1749577660
  12. 1749577660
  13. 1749577660
  14. 1749577660
  15. 1749577660
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,011KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW2K7AJ4FM412072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,011 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline plus low km silver with black interior fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000km warranty included looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre

Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE+ for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE+ 109,011 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mitsubishi RVR SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Mitsubishi RVR SE 155,411 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Hyundai Accent GL 147,411 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Parkdale Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-546-XXXX

(click to show)

905-546-7373

Alternate Numbers
905-543-7373
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2015 Volkswagen Jetta