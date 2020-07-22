+ taxes & licensing
905-975-9705
401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4
905-975-9705
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design Preimum Plus AWD 3.0L I6 Turbocharged with Polestar
Panorama Glass Roof, Bluetooth, Rear Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, CD player, Climate Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Park Assist, Front Embossed R-Design Sport Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windshield, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Interior Air Quality System (IAQS), Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation Available Activate Through Dealer, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, R-Design Sport Leather Seating Surfaces, Rear fog lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls and much more! Fully Certified and Accident Free!
Dear Valued Customers Due To Covid-19 Pandemic Our Showroom Will Be Open By Appointment Only So You We Can Enjoy Our 1 On 1 VIP Service And Also Allows Us To Disinfect Our Vehicles Between Each Customer To Keep Ourselves And Our Community Healthy. We Also Offer 100% Online Buy Cars Online Complete With Financing And Delivery! We Remain Committed To Providing You With The Support And An Amazing Promotion At These Extraordinary Times. Please Contact For Details To Take An Advantage Of These Great Offers.
OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All of our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! (FULLY CERTIFED) We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.
Book Your Appointment Today. Call or text us at (905) 975-9705 or (905) 531-9705, email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling to see us? Ask us about our customer travel program. Need a delivery to anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is willing to come to you!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4