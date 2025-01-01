$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Audi Q3
FrontTrak 2.0T Progressiv
Location
GG Cars
74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,479 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | No Accidents | 2016 Audi Q3 Progressiv | FrontTrak | 2.0L Turbo | Panoramic Sunroof
This Certified No Accidents 2016 Audi Q3 Progressiv blends luxury, comfort, and Audi engineering in a compact, fuel-efficient SUV. Premium materials, smooth handling, and modern convenience features make it an excellent choice for daily driving.
🔹 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder – Responsive & Efficient
🔹 FrontTrak (FWD) – Smooth, Fuel-Efficient Drive
🔹 No Accidents – Clean CARFAX
🔹 Panoramic Sunroof – Bright, Spacious Cabin
🔹 Leather Interior – Premium Look & Feel
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Perfect for Winter
🔹 Power Driver & Passenger Seats
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 + AUX/USB
🔹 Dual-Zone Climate Control
🔹 Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors
🔹 Cruise Control
🔹 Fog Lights + LED Daytime Running Lights
🔹 Alloy Wheels
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent – Certified & Ready
📍 Visit Us: 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – No Accidents, Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar Paid
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You
✈️ Customer Travel Program Available – Great for Out-of-Town Buyers
Vehicle Features
