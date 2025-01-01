Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=p1><span class=s1>✅ </span><strong>Certified | No Accidents | 2016 Audi Q3 Progressiv | FrontTrak | 2.0L Turbo | Panoramic Sunroof</strong></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>This Certified <span class=s2><strong>No Accidents</strong></span> 2016 Audi Q3 <span class=s2><strong>Progressiv</strong></span> blends luxury, comfort, and Audi engineering in a compact, fuel-efficient SUV. Premium materials, smooth handling, and modern convenience features make it an excellent choice for daily driving.</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder</strong></span> – Responsive & Efficient</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>FrontTrak (FWD)</strong></span> – Smooth, Fuel-Efficient Drive</p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>No Accidents – Clean CARFAX</strong></p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Panoramic Sunroof</strong></span> – Bright, Spacious Cabin</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Leather Interior</strong></span> – Premium Look & Feel</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Heated Front Seats</strong></span> – Perfect for Winter</p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Power Driver & Passenger Seats</strong></p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong></span> – Hands-Free Calling & Audio</p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>AM/FM/CD/MP3 + AUX/USB</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Dual-Zone Climate Control</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Cruise Control</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Fog Lights + LED Daytime Running Lights</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Alloy Wheels</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Runs and Drives Excellent – Certified & Ready</strong></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>📍 <span class=s2><strong>Visit Us:</strong></span> 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p3>📞 <span class=s2><strong>Call or Text:</strong></span> (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p3>📧 <span class=s2><strong>Email:</strong></span> Gusmarkos@gmail.com</p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🗓️ </span><strong>Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</strong></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🛡️ </span><strong>Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>✔️ </span><strong>CARFAX VERIFIED – No Accidents, Lien-Free</strong></p><p class=p3>✔️ <span class=s2><strong>No Hidden Fees</strong></span> – Just Price + HST + Licensing</p><p class=p3>✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar Paid</p><p class=p3>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>💻 <span class=s2><strong>100% Online Purchase Available</strong></span> – Financing & Delivery Options</p><p class=p3>🚗 <span class=s2><strong>Ontario-Wide Delivery</strong></span> – We’ll Bring It to You</p><p class=p3>✈️ <span class=s2><strong>Customer Travel Program Available</strong></span> – Great for Out-of-Town Buyers</p>

2016 Audi Q3

163,479 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Audi Q3

FrontTrak 2.0T Progressiv

Watch This Vehicle
13178399

2016 Audi Q3

FrontTrak 2.0T Progressiv

Location

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

  1. 1763137845345
  2. 1763137845799
  3. 1763137846214
  4. 1763137846649
  5. 1763137847101
  6. 1763137847513
  7. 1763137847934
  8. 1763137848370
  9. 1763137848797
  10. 1763137849216
  11. 1763137849631
  12. 1763137850040
  13. 1763137850437
  14. 1763137850851
  15. 1763137851274
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,479KM
Good Condition
VIN WA1HFCFS9GR019903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,479 KM

Vehicle Description

✅ Certified | No Accidents | 2016 Audi Q3 Progressiv | FrontTrak | 2.0L Turbo | Panoramic Sunroof

 

This Certified No Accidents 2016 Audi Q3 Progressiv blends luxury, comfort, and Audi engineering in a compact, fuel-efficient SUV. Premium materials, smooth handling, and modern convenience features make it an excellent choice for daily driving.

 

🔹 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder – Responsive & Efficient

🔹 FrontTrak (FWD) – Smooth, Fuel-Efficient Drive

🔹 No Accidents – Clean CARFAX

🔹 Panoramic Sunroof – Bright, Spacious Cabin

🔹 Leather Interior – Premium Look & Feel

🔹 Heated Front Seats – Perfect for Winter

🔹 Power Driver & Passenger Seats

🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio

🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 + AUX/USB

🔹 Dual-Zone Climate Control

🔹 Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors

🔹 Cruise Control

🔹 Fog Lights + LED Daytime Running Lights

🔹 Alloy Wheels

🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent – Certified & Ready

 

📍 Visit Us: 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario

📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542

📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com

🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!

 

🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership

✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – No Accidents, Lien-Free

✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing

✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar Paid

✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!

 

💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options

🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You

✈️ Customer Travel Program Available – Great for Out-of-Town Buyers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GG Cars

Used 2016 Volkswagen Passat Trendline | CERTIFIED for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Volkswagen Passat Trendline | CERTIFIED 183,231 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL | AWD | NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER | CERTIFIED for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Ford Edge SEL | AWD | NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER | CERTIFIED 182,853 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Sonic HB LT Manual | CERTIFIED for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Chevrolet Sonic HB LT Manual | CERTIFIED 180,183 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email GG Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GG Cars

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-975-XXXX

(click to show)

905-975-9705

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2016 Audi Q3