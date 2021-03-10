Menu
2016 Chevrolet Colorado

175,864 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2WD WT

Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

175,864KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6724538
  • VIN: 1GCHSBEA4G1182834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 175,864 KM

Vehicle Description

 

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 4.89% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera

