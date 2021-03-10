2016 Chevrolet Colorado

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$14,999 + taxes & licensing 1 7 5 , 8 6 4 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6724538

6724538 VIN: 1GCHSBEA4G1182834

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 175,864 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Automatic Headlights Passenger Vanity Mirror Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera

