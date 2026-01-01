$6,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
M A Used Auto Sales
758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5
365-737-2555
Certified
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,200 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze offers the perfect balance of modern tech, fuel efficiency, and reliability. This vehicle comes with a Clean Title and has been professionally maintained and prepared for sale. It is a turn-key option for anyone looking for a dependable daily driver.
Price: $6,495 Plus HST and Licensing.
Key Value Points:
Safety Certified: This vehicle is fully safety certified and ready for the road.
3-Month Warranty: Includes a 3-Month / Unlimited KM Warranty for your peace of mind.
Clean Title: Verified clean title; eligible for standard financing and easy insurance.
Fuel Efficient: Equipped with the 1.4L Turbo engine, delivering excellent city and highway mileage.
Premium Features:
7-inch Color Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto.
Integrated Backup Camera.
Bluetooth Connectivity and Hands-Free Calling.
Power Windows, Locks, and Keyless Entry.
StabiliTrak Stability Control and Traction Control.
Condition: The interior and exterior are in great shape, having been professionally detailed for the new owner. With 176,000 km, this Cruze drives smoothly and has been thoroughly inspected to ensure it meets all safety standards.
Vehicle Features
M A Used Auto Sales
365-737-2555