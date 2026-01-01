Menu
<p data-path-to-node=4>This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze offers the perfect balance of modern tech, fuel efficiency, and reliability. This vehicle comes with a <strong data-path-to-node=4 data-index-in-node=147>Clean Title</strong> and has been professionally maintained and prepared for sale. It is a turn-key option for anyone looking for a dependable daily driver.</p><p data-path-to-node=5><strong data-path-to-node=5 data-index-in-node=0>Price:</strong> $6,495 <em data-path-to-node=5 data-index-in-node=36>Plus HST and Licensing.</em></p><p data-path-to-node=6><strong data-path-to-node=6 data-index-in-node=0>Key Value Points:</strong></p><ul data-path-to-node=7><li><p data-path-to-node=7,0,0><strong data-path-to-node=7,0,0 data-index-in-node=0>Safety Certified:</strong> This vehicle is fully safety certified and ready for the road.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=7,1,0><strong data-path-to-node=7,1,0 data-index-in-node=0>3-Month Warranty:</strong> Includes a <strong data-path-to-node=7,1,0 data-index-in-node=29>3-Month / Unlimited KM Warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=7,2,0><strong data-path-to-node=7,2,0 data-index-in-node=0>Clean Title:</strong> Verified clean title; eligible for standard financing and easy insurance.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=7,3,0><strong data-path-to-node=7,3,0 data-index-in-node=0>Fuel Efficient:</strong> Equipped with the 1.4L Turbo engine, delivering excellent city and highway mileage.</p></li></ul><p data-path-to-node=8><strong data-path-to-node=8 data-index-in-node=0>Premium Features:</strong></p><ul data-path-to-node=9><li><p data-path-to-node=9,0,0>7-inch Color Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=9,1,0>Integrated Backup Camera.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=9,2,0>Bluetooth Connectivity and Hands-Free Calling.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=9,3,0>Power Windows, Locks, and Keyless Entry.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=9,4,0>StabiliTrak Stability Control and Traction Control.</p></li></ul><p data-path-to-node=10><strong data-path-to-node=10 data-index-in-node=0>Condition:</strong> The interior and exterior are in great shape, having been professionally detailed for the new owner. With 176,000 km, this Cruze drives smoothly and has been thoroughly inspected to ensure it meets all safety standards.</p>

Location

M A Used Auto Sales

758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5

365-737-2555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1g1pe5sb8g7177546

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5
365-737-2555

