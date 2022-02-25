2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 4 8 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8367144

8367144 Stock #: A2916

A2916 VIN: 1G1BE5SM1G7232916

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 103,486 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Exterior Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.