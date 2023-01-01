$12,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LIMITED LT *BACKUP CAMERA, SAFETY*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9792208
- VIN: 1G1PE5SBXG7102685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,681 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Financing available
Backup Camera
Fog lights
Fully detailed
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Alloy wheels
Vehicle Features
