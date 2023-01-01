Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

163,681 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LIMITED LT *BACKUP CAMERA, SAFETY*

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LIMITED LT *BACKUP CAMERA, SAFETY*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

  1. 1680383010
  2. 1680383013
  3. 1680383017
  4. 1680383020
  5. 1680383024
  6. 1680383027
  7. 1680383030
  8. 1680383033
  9. 1680383037
  10. 1680383040
  11. 1680383043
  12. 1680383046
  13. 1680383049
  14. 1680383053
  15. 1680383056
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
163,681KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9792208
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SBXG7102685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,681 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Backup Camera
Fog lights
Fully detailed
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Alloy wheels

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Zens Auto Sales

2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 163,681 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2004 Honda Civic SE ...
 202,438 KM
$4,495 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Fusion SE ...
 220,105 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic

Email Zens Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

Call Dealer

905-962-XXXX

(click to show)

905-962-2226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory