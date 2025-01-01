Menu
<p>2016 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT, excellent conditions,one owner,carfax shows a minor claim ,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=7KrlWNw62nZXdY4aFnUl6yPGGCykrv%2FP</p>

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

228,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4DR LT

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4DR LT

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
228,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLFE35G6197098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 228,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT, excellent conditions,one owner,carfax shows a minor claim ,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=7KrlWNw62nZXdY4aFnUl6yPGGCykrv%2FP

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2016 Chevrolet Equinox