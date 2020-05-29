Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ - Navigation - Power Liftgate

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ - Navigation - Power Liftgate

Location

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,591KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5085732
  • Stock #: U0423
  • VIN: 2GNFLGEK1G6191294
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Rear View Camera!

No other vehicle can compare to the 2016 Chevrolet Equinox. This 2016 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.

The 2016 Equinox combines impressive style, the latest safety technologies and the versatility to take on your demanding schedule. The restyled front end catches your eye with its dual-port grille, while the new projector-beam headlamps add illuminating detail to the road ahead. For a refined, polished finish - the rear now reveals bright accents with beautifully sculpted taillamps that add an upscale appearance. This SUV has 92,591 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Equinox's trim level is LTZ. Our top of the line Chevrolet Equinox LTZ trim comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a LTZ Exterior Appearance package that includes chrome accents from front to rear, a power liftgate, navigation system with Chevy MyLink, a 7 inch touchscreen with bluetooth connectivity and wireless audio streaming, power leather heated seats with memory settings, remote engine start and a rear vision camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Leather Seats, Heated Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.mountainmitsubishi.ca/inventory/credit-application.aspx?lng=2



Mountain Mitsubishi is located in Hamilton and serves as your Ontario Mitsubishi dealer. Mountain Mitsubishi is focused on ensuring all customers receive a premium Mitsubishi experience. If you're in the market for a New Mitsubishi vehicle you'll find our Mitsubishi Sales staff courteous and professional. Mountain Mitsubishi Mitsubishi carries the full Mitsubishi line-up of new vehicles including the Mitsubishi Lancer, Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution (Mitsubishi EVO), Mitsubishi Outlander, Mitsubishi RVR and Mitsubishi Mirage.We welcome you to visit Mountain Mitsubishi today to test drive a new or used Mitsubishi and see what makes Mitsubishi vehicles the best back cars in the world.*total cost of borrowing reflected in all payments
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Hamilton. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Liftgate
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • remote start
  • Remote Engine Start
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: T
  • Tires: Profile: 55
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Automatic front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Navigation
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver seat memory
  • Radio data system
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Four 12V DC power outlets
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
  • Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
  • Metal-look shift knob trim
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
  • Dual reverse tilt mirrors
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Tires: Width: 235 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,039 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0"
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 11.5 L/100 km
  • Rear Head Room: 996 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km
  • Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,300 kg
  • Wheelbase: 2,858 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 71 L
  • Overall height: 1,684 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1,013 mm
  • Stability control with anti-roll control
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm
  • Overall Length: 4,770 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,842 mm
  • Power child safety locks
  • Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink
  • Mobile hotspot internet access
  • Curb weight: 1,818 kg
  • Integrated satellite communications
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,298 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,804 L
  • Chevrolet MyLink Touch
  • AppLink
  • Halogen projector beam headlights
  • 1 USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

