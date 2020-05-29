2016 Chevrolet Equinox

Power Options Power Windows

Power Liftgate

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

remote start

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Exterior Roof Rack

Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: T

Tires: Profile: 55 Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Ambient Lighting

Automatic front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Black grille w/chrome accents Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Navigation

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Driver seat memory

Radio data system

Garage door transmitter

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Wheel Width: 7

Four 12V DC power outlets

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Rear spoiler: Lip

Wheel Diameter: 18

Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment

Metal-look shift knob trim

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment

Dual reverse tilt mirrors

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Tires: Width: 235 mm

Front Head Room: 1,039 mm

Diameter of tires: 18.0"

Fuel Consumption: City: 11.5 L/100 km

Rear Head Room: 996 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km

Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2,300 kg

Wheelbase: 2,858 mm

Fuel Capacity: 71 L

Overall height: 1,684 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,013 mm

Stability control with anti-roll control

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm

Overall Length: 4,770 mm

Overall Width: 1,842 mm

Power child safety locks

Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink

Mobile hotspot internet access

Curb weight: 1,818 kg

Integrated satellite communications

Rear Hip Room: 1,298 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,804 L

Chevrolet MyLink Touch

AppLink

Halogen projector beam headlights

1 USB port

