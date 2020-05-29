+ taxes & licensing
905-526-4899
1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5
905-526-4899
+ taxes & licensing
Navigation, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Rear View Camera!
No other vehicle can compare to the 2016 Chevrolet Equinox. This 2016 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.
The 2016 Equinox combines impressive style, the latest safety technologies and the versatility to take on your demanding schedule. The restyled front end catches your eye with its dual-port grille, while the new projector-beam headlamps add illuminating detail to the road ahead. For a refined, polished finish - the rear now reveals bright accents with beautifully sculpted taillamps that add an upscale appearance. This SUV has 92,591 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Equinox's trim level is LTZ. Our top of the line Chevrolet Equinox LTZ trim comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a LTZ Exterior Appearance package that includes chrome accents from front to rear, a power liftgate, navigation system with Chevy MyLink, a 7 inch touchscreen with bluetooth connectivity and wireless audio streaming, power leather heated seats with memory settings, remote engine start and a rear vision camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Leather Seats, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.mountainmitsubishi.ca/inventory/credit-application.aspx?lng=2
Mountain Mitsubishi is located in Hamilton and serves as your Ontario Mitsubishi dealer. Mountain Mitsubishi is focused on ensuring all customers receive a premium Mitsubishi experience. If you're in the market for a New Mitsubishi vehicle you'll find our Mitsubishi Sales staff courteous and professional. Mountain Mitsubishi Mitsubishi carries the full Mitsubishi line-up of new vehicles including the Mitsubishi Lancer, Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution (Mitsubishi EVO), Mitsubishi Outlander, Mitsubishi RVR and Mitsubishi Mirage.We welcome you to visit Mountain Mitsubishi today to test drive a new or used Mitsubishi and see what makes Mitsubishi vehicles the best back cars in the world.*total cost of borrowing reflected in all payments
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Hamilton. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5