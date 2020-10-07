Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

192,290 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Collectible Auto Sales

905-573-9007

LS

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

192,290KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6181449
  • VIN: 1GCNKNEC1GZ240163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tungsten Metallic
  • Interior Colour DARK ASH
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 192,290 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !! ONE OWNER TRUCK !!  SILVERDAO SHORT BOX FLEETSIDE 4X4 !!!!!  5.3 LITRE  V8  AUTOMATIC , POWER GROUP PACKAGE , TOW PACKAGE , SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE !!  CERTIFIED  !!  VERY CLEAN SPORT TRUCK !!  COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES HAMILTON  905-573-9007  192,290 KMS 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Split Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Collectible Auto Sales

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

