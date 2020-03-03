Menu
2016 Chrysler 200

LIMITED | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS |

2016 Chrysler 200

LIMITED | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS |

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

905-312-0090

$16,975

+ taxes & licensing

  • 11,764KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4701087
  • Stock #: UC4017
  • VIN: 1C3CCCAB9GN156321
Exterior Colour
Billet Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

LOW KM'S!! This 2016 Chrysler Limited equipped with the fuel efficient 2.4L MultiAir engine and 9 speed automatic tranmission. This car was a former company demo. Factory equipment includes Decor Group, Keyless Enter 'n Go, Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Power 8-Way Driver Seat,8.4 Touchscreen Display, All Aluminum Wheels and ParkView Rear Back-up Camera. Balance of factory warranty remains.

Dewildt Chrysler

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

905-312-0090

