2016 Chrysler 200
Limited *VERY LOW KM, NAV, BACKUP CAMERA*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9840791
- VIN: 1C3CCCAB7GN197028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 16,523 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sale Inc.
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
VERY LOW ORIGINAL KM
Navigation
Backup Camera
Remote start
Push button Start
Heated steering wheel
Heated seats
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
USB
Bluetooth
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Fog lights
Vehicle Features
