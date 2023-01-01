Menu
2016 Chrysler 200

163,616 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-920-2663

2016 Chrysler 200

2016 Chrysler 200

Limited *BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND STEERING*

2016 Chrysler 200

Limited *BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND STEERING*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-920-2663

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

163,616KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9984884
  • VIN: 1C3CCCAG6GN196805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,616 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sale Inc.
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Backup Camera
Remote start
Push button Start
Heated steering wheel
Heated seats
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
USB
Bluetooth
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Fog lights

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

