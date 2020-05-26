Menu
Location

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

905-312-0090

Contact Seller

$26,975

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,056KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5031879
  • Stock #: D19112B
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG7GC362439
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

ALL WHEEL DRIVE 7 PASSENGER!!! POWER SUNROOF!!! HEATED LEATHER SEATS!!! 2016 DODGE DURANGO LIMITED AWD equipped with the award-winning 3.6L Pentastar engine and 8 speed automatic transmission. Factory options include rear backup camera, bluetooth, heated seats, remote start, 20 inch wheels, and front/ rear park assist! This Durango is accident free, comes fully certified, and balance of factory warranty remains!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

