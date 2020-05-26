+ taxes & licensing
905-312-0090
1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7
905-312-0090
+ taxes & licensing
ALL WHEEL DRIVE 7 PASSENGER!!! POWER SUNROOF!!! HEATED LEATHER SEATS!!! 2016 DODGE DURANGO LIMITED AWD equipped with the award-winning 3.6L Pentastar engine and 8 speed automatic transmission. Factory options include rear backup camera, bluetooth, heated seats, remote start, 20 inch wheels, and front/ rear park assist! This Durango is accident free, comes fully certified, and balance of factory warranty remains!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7