$12,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 8 , 3 9 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9772174

9772174 Stock #: 248592

248592 VIN: 2C4RDGDG1GR248592

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 198,395 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.