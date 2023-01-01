$16,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-700-2277
2016 Ford Edge
4DR Sel AWD
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10350810
- VIN: 2FMPK4J91GBC43902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford Edge 4dr SEL AWD,excellent conditions, super clean,gas saver,2 previous owners, clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hZcCzGqHZnE9oFZoxh6rddBHVnerMJ1o
