2016 Ford Edge

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

2016 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10350810
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J91GBC43902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford Edge 4dr SEL AWD,excellent conditions, super clean,gas saver,2 previous owners, clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax:  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hZcCzGqHZnE9oFZoxh6rddBHVnerMJ1o

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

