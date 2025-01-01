$3,495+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Escape
SE *AS-IS, AWD, HEATED SEATS, NAV, BACKUP CAM*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Sold As Is
$3,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 192,370 KM
Vehicle Description
NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!
Price + HST + licensing
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5
AS-IS
CAR SHIFTS ROUGH AFTER DRIVING AWHILE, NO LIGHTS ON THE DASH. MIGHT NEED A TRANSMISSION OR THE TRANSMISSION NEEDS TO BE SERVICED.
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
AWD
Navigation
Backup camera
Heated seats
Bluetooth
USB port
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power windows
Cruise control
Aux input
Premium audio
