<p>✅ Certified | No Accidents | 2016 Ford Escape SE FWD | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof | Leather</p><p> </p><p>This 2016 Ford Escape SE FWD combines style, comfort, and practicality with premium features — perfect for daily driving or weekend adventures!</p><p> </p><p>🔹 Panoramic Sunroof – Bright, open cabin feel</p><p>🔹 Premium Leather Interior – Comfortable and easy to clean</p><p>🔹 Navigation System – Effortless route guidance</p><p>🔹 Automatic Transmission – Smooth and responsive driving</p><p>🔹 Front-Wheel Drive – Great fuel efficiency and handling</p><p>🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-free calling and audio streaming</p><p>🔹 Back-Up Camera – Easy parking and reversing</p><p>🔹 Heated Front Seats – Comfort in Canadian winters</p><p>🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System with AUX Input</p><p>🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors – Full convenience package</p><p>🔹 Cruise Control – Smooth highway driving</p><p>🔹 Remote Keyless Entry – Easy access</p><p>🔹 Alloy Wheels – Sleek and functional</p><p> </p><p>📍 Visit Us: 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.com</p><p>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p> </p><p>🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</p><p>✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – No Accidents, Lien-Free, Full History</p><p>✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing</p><p>✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle</p><p>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!</p><p> </p><p>💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</p><p>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You</p><p>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!</p>

2016 Ford Escape

206,691 KM

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
206,691KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX6GUB01854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,691 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GG Cars

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
