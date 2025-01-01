$7,999+ taxes & licensing
Location
GG Cars
74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 206,691 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | No Accidents | 2016 Ford Escape SE FWD | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof | Leather
This 2016 Ford Escape SE FWD combines style, comfort, and practicality with premium features — perfect for daily driving or weekend adventures!
🔹 Panoramic Sunroof – Bright, open cabin feel
🔹 Premium Leather Interior – Comfortable and easy to clean
🔹 Navigation System – Effortless route guidance
🔹 Automatic Transmission – Smooth and responsive driving
🔹 Front-Wheel Drive – Great fuel efficiency and handling
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-free calling and audio streaming
🔹 Back-Up Camera – Easy parking and reversing
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Comfort in Canadian winters
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System with AUX Input
🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors – Full convenience package
🔹 Cruise Control – Smooth highway driving
🔹 Remote Keyless Entry – Easy access
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Sleek and functional
📍 Visit Us: 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – No Accidents, Lien-Free, Full History
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!
905-975-9705