Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Eastgate Ford

350 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y3

905-547-3211

  1. 4351413
  2. 4351413
  3. 4351413
  4. 4351413
Contact Seller

$12,992

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,100KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4351413
  • Stock #: 10083L
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E84GFA40985
Exterior Colour
SHADOW BLACK
Interior Colour
Cloth 40/20/40 Front-Seat w/Folding Armrest - Medi
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Flex Fuel Capability
  • A/T
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eastgate Ford

2016 Lincoln MKZ
 105,924 KM
$18,992 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Mustang GT
 10,873 KM
$29,992 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 XLT
 163,425 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Eastgate Ford

Eastgate Ford

350 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-547-XXXX

(click to show)

905-547-3211

Send A Message