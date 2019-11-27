Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Floor mats Seating Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

V6 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Additional Features Bed Liner

Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

A/T

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Gasoline Fuel

6-Speed A/T

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

Generic Sun/Moonroof

Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.