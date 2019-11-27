Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Eastgate Ford

350 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y3

905-547-3211

  1. 4351416
  2. 4351416
  3. 4351416
  4. 4351416
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4351416
  • Stock #: 17740P
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG9GFC22656
Exterior Colour
Lithium Grey
Interior Colour
Unique Special Edition 40/Console/40 Leather Front
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Additional Features
  • Bed Liner
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • A/T
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eastgate Ford

2016 Lincoln MKZ
 105,924 KM
$18,992 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Mustang GT
 10,873 KM
$29,992 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 XLT
 163,425 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Eastgate Ford

Eastgate Ford

350 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-547-XXXX

(click to show)

905-547-3211

Send A Message