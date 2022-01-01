Menu
2016 Ford F-150

148,734 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT 2.7L ECOBOOST FX4 - 4X4 CERTIFIED!

2016 Ford F-150

XLT 2.7L ECOBOOST FX4 - 4X4 CERTIFIED!

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,734KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8136478
  • Stock #: A220136
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EP9GFB13918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A220136
  • Mileage 148,734 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


XLT 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic

One Owner, Apple CarPlay, 4WD, 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Payload Package, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Alloy wheels, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, Front & Rear Off-Road Tuned Shock Absorbers, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, Hill Descent Control, SYNC 3.

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

