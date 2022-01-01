+ taxes & licensing
905-388-6396
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
905-388-6396
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
XLT 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic
One Owner, Apple CarPlay, 4WD, 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Payload Package, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Alloy wheels, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, Front & Rear Off-Road Tuned Shock Absorbers, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, Hill Descent Control, SYNC 3.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9