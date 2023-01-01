Menu
2016 Honda Civic

140,311 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

LX

2016 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,311KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10635528
  • Stock #: B240040X
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F53GH037471

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,311 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

