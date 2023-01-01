$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
LX
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
140,311KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10635528
- Stock #: B240040X
- VIN: 2HGFC2F53GH037471
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 140,311 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
