$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Honda Civic
EX
2016 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Best Motors
82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7
289-988-8088
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
212,657KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFC2F75GH029146
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C9146
- Mileage 212,657 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
EXCELLENT CONDITION!!! SAFETY INCLUDED!!!!
EX PACKAGE!!! Power Sunroof, Rear View Camera ,
Remote Start. , Alloy wheels, Bluetooth Connectivity & Much More
OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!
vehicles Displayed Could be available at
The new location Please call before coming
To see the vehicle!!!!
LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!!
PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!!
All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !!
WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !!!!
WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE
IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME!
ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!!
And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost
MTO Standards Certificate Included .
EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP
TO 48 Months,,,,,,
Carfax Reports Are Provided with every
Vehicle at No Charge !!!
FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!!
SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES
FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!!
Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority
We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure
Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of
Guest Experience and Satisfaction!!
More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!!
Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC
Registered !!!!!
To view our inventory please visit our website
@ www.bestmotors.ca
EX PACKAGE!!! Power Sunroof, Rear View Camera ,
Remote Start. , Alloy wheels, Bluetooth Connectivity & Much More
OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!
vehicles Displayed Could be available at
The new location Please call before coming
To see the vehicle!!!!
LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!!
PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!!
All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !!
WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !!!!
WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE
IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME!
ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!!
And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost
MTO Standards Certificate Included .
EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP
TO 48 Months,,,,,,
Carfax Reports Are Provided with every
Vehicle at No Charge !!!
FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!!
SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES
FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!!
Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority
We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure
Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of
Guest Experience and Satisfaction!!
More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!!
Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC
Registered !!!!!
To view our inventory please visit our website
@ www.bestmotors.ca
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Best Motors
2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance 171,078 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i w/Sport Pkg 168,659 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer LIMITED 100,737 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Best Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Motors
82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7
Call Dealer
289-988-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Best Motors
289-988-8088
2016 Honda Civic