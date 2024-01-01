Menu
Zens Auto Sales Zens Auto Sales NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting! NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting! Price + HST + licensing Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim! Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim! Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars! 74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5 74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5 https://zensautosales.ca/ SAFETY INCLUDED
Carfax included Carfax included
Financing available Financing available
Eco mode
Backup camera Backup camera
Side Camera
Heated seats Heated seats
Sunroof Sunroof
Cruise control
Air Conditioning Air Conditioning
Push start
Power locks Power locks
Power mirrors Power mirrors
Power windows
Bluetooth Bluetooth
Auxiliary input
USB USB
CD player CD player
Premium audio

2016 Honda Civic

160,042 KM

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic

EX *BACKUP & SIDE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF*

11971626

2016 Honda Civic

EX *BACKUP & SIDE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,042KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F75GH010287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,042 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sales

NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!

Price + HST + licensing 

Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5

https://zensautosales.ca/

SAFETY INCLUDED

Carfax included
Financing available
Eco mode
Backup camera
Side Camera
Heated seats
Sunroof
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Push start
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power windows
Bluetooth
Auxiliary input
USB
CD player
Premium audio

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-962-2226

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2016 Honda Civic