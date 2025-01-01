Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>only 53000km,accident free,clean carfax,excellent condition</p>

2016 Honda Civic

53,480 KM

Details Description Features

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda Civic

LX ONLY 53000KM,ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle
13098032

2016 Honda Civic

LX ONLY 53000KM,ACCIDENT FREE

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

  1. 1761170346997
  2. 1761170347475
  3. 1761170347916
  4. 1761170348355
  5. 1761170348773
  6. 1761170349177
  7. 1761170349571
  8. 1761170350003
  9. 1761170350435
  10. 1761170350880
  11. 1761170351298
  12. 1761170351755
  13. 1761170352164
  14. 1761170352584
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,480KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2hgfc2f6xgh003763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,480 KM

Vehicle Description

only 53000km,accident free,clean carfax,excellent condition

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RDJ Auto Sales & Service

Used 2011 Toyota Camry 4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2011 Toyota Camry 4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE 28,520 KM $16,500 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo+ w/1SB 1 OWNER,ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo+ w/1SB 1 OWNER,ACCIDENT FREE 185,967 KM $4,495 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Toyota Corolla CE 66,497 KM $11,900 + tax & lic

Email RDJ Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-318-XXXX

(click to show)

905-318-3353

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing>

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

2016 Honda Civic