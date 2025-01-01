$16,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Honda Civic
LX ONLY 53000KM,ACCIDENT FREE
2016 Honda Civic
LX ONLY 53000KM,ACCIDENT FREE
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,480KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2hgfc2f6xgh003763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,480 KM
Vehicle Description
only 53000km,accident free,clean carfax,excellent condition
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From RDJ Auto Sales & Service
2011 Toyota Camry 4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE 28,520 KM $16,500 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo+ w/1SB 1 OWNER,ACCIDENT FREE 185,967 KM $4,495 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Corolla CE 66,497 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Email RDJ Auto Sales & Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-318-XXXX(click to show)
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing>
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
905-318-3353
2016 Honda Civic