2016 Honda Civic

118,394 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

LX *BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, ECO MODE*

2016 Honda Civic

LX *BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, ECO MODE*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,394KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9822481
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F59GH012753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,394 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing 
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Eco mode
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Backup camera
Heated seats
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power windows
Auxiliary input
USB
CD player
Premium audio

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

