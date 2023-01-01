Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $18,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 8 , 3 9 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9822481

9822481 VIN: 2HGFC2F59GH012753

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 118,394 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.