$18,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Zens Auto Sales
905-962-2226
2016 Honda Civic
2016 Honda Civic
LX *BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, ECO MODE*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
118,394KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9822481
- VIN: 2HGFC2F59GH012753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,394 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Eco mode
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Backup camera
Heated seats
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power windows
Auxiliary input
USB
CD player
Premium audio
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Zens Auto Sales
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5