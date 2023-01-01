$24,900+ tax & licensing
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
905-318-3353
2016 Honda HR-V
EX,ONLY 36000KM,ACCIDENT FREE
Location
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
36,496KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10487391
- VIN: 3czru6h58gm111380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 36,496 KM
Vehicle Description
1 owner, only 36000km,accident free, clean carfax,power sunroof, safety included, no added fees or charges
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
