2016 Honda HR-V

36,496 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

EX,ONLY 36000KM,ACCIDENT FREE

Location

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

36,496KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10487391
  • VIN: 3czru6h58gm111380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,496 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, only 36000km,accident free, clean carfax,power sunroof, safety included, no added fees or charges

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

