<div>2016 Hyundai Elentra GL Bronze with black trim is one owner well maintained fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 Km warranty included looks and runs great </div>

2016 Hyundai Elantra

242,411 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL

12017245

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
242,411KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE0GH795530

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 242,411 KM

2016 Hyundai Elentra GL Bronze with black trim is one owner well maintained fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 Km warranty included looks and runs great 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
905-546-7373

905-543-7373
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2016 Hyundai Elantra