Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

70,465 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

  1. 5735547
  2. 5735547
  3. 5735547
  4. 5735547
  5. 5735547
  6. 5735547
  7. 5735547
  8. 5735547
  9. 5735547
  10. 5735547
  11. 5735547
  12. 5735547
  13. 5735547
  14. 5735547
  15. 5735547
  16. 5735547
  17. 5735547
  18. 5735547
  19. 5735547
  20. 5735547
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,465KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5735547
  • Stock #: 1313
  • VIN: KMHD25LH4GU289828

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,465 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Elantra GT, 2.0L 4 Cylinder, Front wheel drive, reverse camera, heated seats, bluetooth, steering wheel audio control, hatchback, gas saver. Vehicle being sold certified, HST and licensing extra. Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM. We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down. ... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Security alarm system
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
Dual Shift Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yaver's Auto

2008 Acura RDX
 104,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Santa F...
 250,225 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 103,635 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

Call Dealer

905-920-XXXX

(click to show)

905-920-2311

Quick Links
Directions Inventory