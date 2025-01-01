Menu
2016 HYUNDAI SANTA FE LIMITED, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, LOCAL TRADE IN, FULLY LOADED, PAN ROOF, COLL AND HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, IMMACULATE CONDITION.

****Price + HST + Licensing( No extra fees, no haggle price) **** Carfax report are provided with every vehicle at not extra charge! Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority! Lowest price policy in effect ! Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less! All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain guarantee included. Extended Warranty available up to 3 year Call us for more information and to book and appointment! ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale! Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharines, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 18 years. Visit us online : www. acenmotors.com ACEN MOTORS INC. 1926 KING ST. EAST. Hamilton - On L8K 1W1 CONTACT US AT 905- 545-7200s

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

66,000 KM

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Limited

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Limited

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA8GG376666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 HYUNDAI SANTA FE LIMITED, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, LOCAL TRADE IN, FULLY LOADED, PAN ROOF, COLL AND HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, IMMACULATE CONDITION.

****Price + HST + Licensing( No extra fees, no haggle price) **** Carfax report are provided with every vehicle at not extra charge! Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority! Lowest price policy in effect ! Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less! All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain guarantee included. Extended Warranty available up to 3 year Call us for more information and to book and appointment! ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale! Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharine's, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 18 years. Visit us online : www. acenmotors.com ACEN MOTORS INC. 1926 KING ST. EAST. Hamilton - On L8K 1W1 CONTACT US AT 905- 545-7200s

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Buy From Home Available

Acen Motors Inc.

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1
$17,990

Acen Motors Inc.

905-545-7200

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport