$10,499+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
AWD 2.0T SE | CERTIFIED | NO ACCIDENTS
Location
GG Cars
74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705
Certified
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,259 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | No Accidents Reported | 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE | AWD | 2.0L Turbo | Panoramic Roof | Leather
This Certified 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE AWD 2.0L Turbo combines luxury, capability, and reliability — the perfect SUV for Canadian roads and all seasons.
🔹 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission
🔹 All-Wheel Drive – Confident Traction in Any Weather
🔹 No Accidents Reported – Verified Clean History
🔹 Leather Interior – Premium Comfort and Style
🔹 Heated Front and Rear Seats – Warmth for Every Passenger
🔹 Heated Steering Wheel – Comfort for Cold Days
🔹 Panoramic Sunroof – Bright and Open Cabin Feel
🔹 Backup Camera – Easy and Safe Reversing
🔹 Power Driver Seat – Personalized Comfort
🔹 Dual-Zone Climate Control – Individual Temperature Settings
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Music Streaming
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX and USB Input
🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors
🔹 Keyless Entry and Push Button Start
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Durable and Stylish
🔹 Runs and Drives Great!
📍 Visit Us: 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – No Accidents, Clean History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!
905-975-9705