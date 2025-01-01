Menu
<p class=p1>✅ Certified | No Accidents Reported | 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE | AWD | 2.0L Turbo | Panoramic Roof | Leather</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>This Certified 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE AWD 2.0L Turbo combines luxury, capability, and reliability — the perfect SUV for Canadian roads and all seasons.</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🔹 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission</p><p class=p1>🔹 All-Wheel Drive – Confident Traction in Any Weather</p><p class=p1>🔹 No Accidents Reported – Verified Clean History</p><p class=p1>🔹 Leather Interior – Premium Comfort and Style</p><p class=p1>🔹 Heated Front and Rear Seats – Warmth for Every Passenger</p><p class=p1>🔹 Heated Steering Wheel – Comfort for Cold Days</p><p class=p1>🔹 Panoramic Sunroof – Bright and Open Cabin Feel</p><p class=p1>🔹 Backup Camera – Easy and Safe Reversing</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Driver Seat – Personalized Comfort</p><p class=p1>🔹 Dual-Zone Climate Control – Individual Temperature Settings</p><p class=p1>🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Music Streaming</p><p class=p1>🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX and USB Input</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors</p><p class=p1>🔹 Keyless Entry and Push Button Start</p><p class=p1>🔹 Alloy Wheels – Durable and Stylish</p><p class=p1>🔹 Runs and Drives Great!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>📍 Visit Us: 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p1>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p1>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com</p><p class=p1>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</p><p class=p1>✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – No Accidents, Clean History & Lien-Free</p><p class=p1>✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing</p><p class=p1>✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle</p><p class=p1>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</p><p class=p1>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You</p><p class=p1>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!</p>

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

189,259 KM

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD 2.0T SE | CERTIFIED | NO ACCIDENTS

13117151

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD 2.0T SE | CERTIFIED | NO ACCIDENTS

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,259KM
Good Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA8GG339505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,259 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GG Cars

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport