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<p class=p1>✅ Certified | <span class=s2><strong>2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited | AWD</strong></span></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p2>This Certified 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited AWD is a fully loaded 7-passenger SUV offering premium comfort, advanced safety, and strong all-wheel drive capability — ideal for families and long-distance driving.</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p2>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>3.3L V6 Engine</strong></span><br>🔹 Automatic Transmission<br>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong></span><br>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Limited Trim — Fully Loaded</strong></span><br>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>7-Passenger Seating</strong></span><br>🔹 Leather Interior — Premium & Comfortable<br>🔹 Heated & Ventilated Front Seats<br>🔹 Heated Second-Row Seats<br>🔹 Power Adjustable Front Seats<br>🔹 Driver Memory Seat<br>🔹 Power Liftgate<br>🔹 Panoramic Sunroof<br>🔹 Factory Navigation System<br>🔹 Backup Camera<br>🔹 Blind Spot Monitoring<br>🔹 Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>🔹 Lane Departure Warning<br>🔹 Push-Button Start<br>🔹 Smart Key / Keyless Entry<br>🔹 Dual-Zone Climate Control<br>🔹 Rear Climate Control<br>🔹 Infinity Premium Audio System<br>🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity<br>🔹 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls<br>🔹 Alloy Wheels<br>🔹 Traction Control & ABS<br>🔹 Spacious Cargo Area<br>🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p2>📍 Visit Us:<br>74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p2>📞 Call or Text:<br>(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p2>📧 Email:<br>gusmarkos@gmail.com</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p2>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p2>🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership<br>✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free<br>✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing<br>✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle<br>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p2>💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options<br>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available<br>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program</p>

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

191,599 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 3.3L Auto Limited | CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
13978761

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 3.3L Auto Limited | CERTIFIED

Location

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
191,599KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF9GU141951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 191,599 KM

Vehicle Description

✅ Certified | 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited | AWD

 

This Certified 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited AWD is a fully loaded 7-passenger SUV offering premium comfort, advanced safety, and strong all-wheel drive capability — ideal for families and long-distance driving.

 

🔹 3.3L V6 Engine
🔹 Automatic Transmission
🔹 All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
🔹 Limited Trim — Fully Loaded
🔹 7-Passenger Seating
🔹 Leather Interior — Premium & Comfortable
🔹 Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
🔹 Heated Second-Row Seats
🔹 Power Adjustable Front Seats
🔹 Driver Memory Seat
🔹 Power Liftgate
🔹 Panoramic Sunroof
🔹 Factory Navigation System
🔹 Backup Camera
🔹 Blind Spot Monitoring
🔹 Rear Cross Traffic Alert
🔹 Lane Departure Warning
🔹 Push-Button Start
🔹 Smart Key / Keyless Entry
🔹 Dual-Zone Climate Control
🔹 Rear Climate Control
🔹 Infinity Premium Audio System
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity
🔹 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls
🔹 Alloy Wheels
🔹 Traction Control & ABS
🔹 Spacious Cargo Area
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent

 

📍 Visit Us:
74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario

 

📞 Call or Text:
(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542

 

📧 Email:
gusmarkos@gmail.com

 

🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today

 

🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You

 

💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
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$9,999

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905-975-9705

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL