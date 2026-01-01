$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
AWD 3.3L Auto Limited | CERTIFIED
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
AWD 3.3L Auto Limited | CERTIFIED
Location
GG Cars
74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 191,599 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited | AWD
This Certified 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited AWD is a fully loaded 7-passenger SUV offering premium comfort, advanced safety, and strong all-wheel drive capability — ideal for families and long-distance driving.
🔹 3.3L V6 Engine
🔹 Automatic Transmission
🔹 All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
🔹 Limited Trim — Fully Loaded
🔹 7-Passenger Seating
🔹 Leather Interior — Premium & Comfortable
🔹 Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
🔹 Heated Second-Row Seats
🔹 Power Adjustable Front Seats
🔹 Driver Memory Seat
🔹 Power Liftgate
🔹 Panoramic Sunroof
🔹 Factory Navigation System
🔹 Backup Camera
🔹 Blind Spot Monitoring
🔹 Rear Cross Traffic Alert
🔹 Lane Departure Warning
🔹 Push-Button Start
🔹 Smart Key / Keyless Entry
🔹 Dual-Zone Climate Control
🔹 Rear Climate Control
🔹 Infinity Premium Audio System
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity
🔹 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls
🔹 Alloy Wheels
🔹 Traction Control & ABS
🔹 Spacious Cargo Area
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent
📍 Visit Us:
74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text:
(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email:
gusmarkos@gmail.com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today
🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You
💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program
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