2016 Hyundai Tucson

124,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

905-544-5524

Location

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale Price

124,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6163767
  • VIN: KM8J3CA99GU167907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

INVENTORY ALERT!!

 

2016 HYUNDAI TUSCON 

 

ONLY $ 15,995.00

 

The pricing listed above does NOT include HST and Licenscing 

 

Once the vehicle is purchased with the additional fees listed above the new owner will receive a vehicle safety certification and valid E-TEST.

 

A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing, and/or accident reports and claims history. 

 

 

 

WE accept Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT! 

 

Our business will expedite all public and private financial lender options to accomodate your financial needs if required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!

 

Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle. 

 

We ensure complete customer satisfaction GUARANTEE! Our family owned and operated business has happily been servicing the NIAGARA, HAMILTON, HALTON, TORONTO and GTA region(s) for over 25 YEARS!

 

If you are interested in/or require further information call us at (905) 572-5559 and book an appointment to view and test drive this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

