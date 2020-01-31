Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr Trailhawk

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr Trailhawk

Taylor Chrysler Dodge Inc.

260 Centennial Parkway North, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X4

905-561-0314

$20,992

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,342KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4624254
  • Stock #: L1006A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS1GW180341
Exterior Colour
Brilliant black crystal pearl
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Taylor Chrysler Dodge has been a trusted new car dealership since 1980 and is committed to customer satisfaction. We are a family owned business that is proud to serve the Hamilton and Stoney Creek area but have many satisfied customers from Grimsby, Beamsville, Smithville, Dunnville, Binbrook, Waterdown and the Burlington-Oakville region. Our 5 acre lot allows for us to stock as many as 300 vehicles at any given time so you have a great selection to choose from. We are located only seconds off the QEW and Redhill Expressway at the Corner of Centennial Pkwy North and Barton Street East. Easy to Deal with Because We Care! Taylor Chrysler Dodge, Your One-Stop Automotive Shop.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

