2016 Jeep Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Comfort Air Conditioning Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Auxilliary engine cooler Silver styled steel rims Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Simulated wood door trim Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Driver and passenger knee airbags Clock: In-radio display Wireless phone connectivity Black grille w/chrome surround Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Rear Head Room: 978 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,001 mm Overall Length: 4,623 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm Front Hip Room: 1,367 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Front Leg Room: 1,044 mm AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Fuel Capacity: 59 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,495 kg Rear Hip Room: 1,267 mm Overall Width: 1,859 mm Manual child safety locks Max cargo capacity: 1,555 L Overall height: 1,681 mm Curb weight: 1,793 kg Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port

