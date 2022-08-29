2016 Jeep Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 2 4 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9293362

9293362 Stock #: A0814

A0814 VIN: 1C4PJMCB0GW110814

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 78,243 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

