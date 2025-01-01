$7,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Patriot
4WD High Altitude | CERTIFIED | NO ACCIDENTS
2016 Jeep Patriot
4WD High Altitude | CERTIFIED | NO ACCIDENTS
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,884 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | No Accidents | 2016 Jeep Patriot High Altitude | 4x4 | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats
This Certified 2016 Jeep Patriot High Altitude 4x4 combines rugged capability with upscale comfort—perfect for Canadian roads and seasons!
🔹 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission
🔹 4x4 Drivetrain – Ready for All Terrains and Weather
🔹 No Accidents – CARFAX Verified
🔹 Leather Interior – Clean and Comfortable
🔹 Power Sunroof – Let in the Light and Air
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Stay Warm All Winter
🔹 Power Driver Seat – Adjustable Comfort
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX Input and Bluetooth
🔹 Cruise Control – Smooth Highway Driving
🔹 Fog Lights – Enhanced Visibility
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish and Durable
🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors – Full Convenience Package
🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Rear Visibility
🔹 Keyless Entry – Easy In and Out
🔹 Runs and Drives Great – Mechanically Sound and Road-Ready
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – No Accidents, Full Vehicle History Checked
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It Right to Your Door
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Support Out-of-Town Buyers!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Powertrain
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GG Cars
Email GG Cars
GG Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-975-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-975-9705