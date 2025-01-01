$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Patriot
High Altitude | 4WD | CERTIFIED | LOW KM
2016 Jeep Patriot
High Altitude | 4WD | CERTIFIED | LOW KM
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,211 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2016 Jeep Patriot High Altitude | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats | 4x4
This Certified 2016 Jeep Patriot High Altitude is stylish, versatile, and loaded with premium features. Perfect for Canadian winters with its 4x4 drivetrain and comfort-packed interior.
🔹 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission
🔹 Four-Wheel Drive (4x4) – Confident Handling in All Conditions
🔹 Power Sunroof – Open Up the Drive
🔹 Leather Interior – Premium Look & Feel
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Winter Ready
🔹 Power Driver Seat – Adjustable Comfort
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX & USB Inputs
🔹 Air Conditioning & Cruise Control
🔹 Fog Lights – Extra Safety in Poor Conditions
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish Finish
🔹 Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors – Convenience All Around
🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear View in All Weather
🔹 Remote Keyless Entry – Quick Access
🔹 Runs and Drives Great!
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Full History Available
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You’re Looking For? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – Straight to Your Door
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Powertrain
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GG Cars
Email GG Cars
GG Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-975-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-975-9705