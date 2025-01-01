Menu
<p class=p1>✅ Certified | 2016 Jeep Patriot High Altitude | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats | 4x4</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>This Certified <span class=s1><strong>2016 Jeep Patriot High Altitude</strong></span> is stylish, versatile, and loaded with premium features. Perfect for Canadian winters with its <span class=s1><strong>4x4 drivetrain</strong></span> and comfort-packed interior.</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🔹 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission</p><p class=p1>🔹 Four-Wheel Drive (4x4) – Confident Handling in All Conditions</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Sunroof – Open Up the Drive</p><p class=p1>🔹 Leather Interior – Premium Look & Feel</p><p class=p1>🔹 Heated Front Seats – Winter Ready</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Driver Seat – Adjustable Comfort</p><p class=p1>🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio</p><p class=p1>🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX & USB Inputs</p><p class=p1>🔹 Air Conditioning & Cruise Control</p><p class=p1>🔹 Fog Lights – Extra Safety in Poor Conditions</p><p class=p1>🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish Finish</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors – Convenience All Around</p><p class=p1>🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear View in All Weather</p><p class=p1>🔹 Remote Keyless Entry – Quick Access</p><p class=p1>🔹 Runs and Drives Great!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p1>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p1>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com</p><p class=p1>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</p><p class=p3><span class=s2>✔️ </span><strong>CARFAX VERIFIED – Full History Available</strong></p><p class=p1>✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing</p><p class=p1>✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle</p><p class=p1>✔️ Don’t See What You’re Looking For? We’ll Find It For You!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</p><p class=p1>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – Straight to Your Door</p><p class=p1>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers</p>

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Jeep Patriot