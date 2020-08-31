+ taxes & licensing
905-312-0090
1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7
905-312-0090
+ taxes & licensing
HIGH ALTITUDE PACKAGE!!! POWER SUNROOF!!! NAVIGATION!!! BLUETOOTH!!! 4X4!!! REMOTE START!!! HEATED LEATHER SEATS!!! 2016 Jeep Patriot High Altitude 4x4 equipped with the 2.4L engine and 6 speed automatic transmission. Factory options include leather trimmed bucket seats, heated front seats, power sunroof, 6.5 inch touchscreen, navigation, bluetooth, and remote start system. This Patriot is in incredible condition and has been very well looked after, do not let the mileage fool you. Accident free and comes fully certified!
