2016 Jeep Patriot

184,349 KM

Details Description

$10,975

+ tax & licensing
Dewildt Chrysler

905-312-0090

HIGH ALTITUDE | LEATHER | SUNROOF | 4X4 |

Location

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

184,349KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5782329
  • Stock #: D20030B
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB0GD626139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,349 KM

Vehicle Description

HIGH ALTITUDE PACKAGE!!! POWER SUNROOF!!! NAVIGATION!!! BLUETOOTH!!! 4X4!!! REMOTE START!!! HEATED LEATHER SEATS!!! 2016 Jeep Patriot High Altitude 4x4 equipped with the 2.4L engine and 6 speed automatic transmission. Factory options include leather trimmed bucket seats, heated front seats, power sunroof, 6.5 inch touchscreen, navigation, bluetooth, and remote start system. This Patriot is in incredible condition and has been very well looked after, do not let the mileage fool you. Accident free and comes fully certified!

