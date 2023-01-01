2016 Jeep Renegade

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 2 , 2 8 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10383675

10383675 VIN: ZACCJBBT5GPC91824

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 172,283 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Bluetooth Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Included Security Automatic High Beams Convenience Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.