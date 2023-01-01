Menu
2016 Jeep Renegade

172,283 KM

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2016 Jeep Renegade

2016 Jeep Renegade

North *4WD, HEATED STEERING AND SEATS, BACKUP CAM*

2016 Jeep Renegade

North *4WD, HEATED STEERING AND SEATS, BACKUP CAM*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

172,283KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,283 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing 
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Cruise control
4WD
Air Conditioning
Push to start
Remote starter
Back up camera
Parking sensors
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Power locks
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
USB
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Fog lights

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

