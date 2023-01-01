$15,495+ tax & licensing
905-962-2226
2016 Jeep Renegade
North *4WD, HEATED STEERING AND SEATS, BACKUP CAM*
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,495
+ taxes & licensing
- VIN: ZACCJBBT5GPC91824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,283 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Cruise control
4WD
Air Conditioning
Push to start
Remote starter
Back up camera
Parking sensors
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Power locks
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
USB
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Fog lights
