2016 Kia Forte

72,212 KM

Details Features

$17,251

+ tax & licensing
$17,251

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Hamilton

905-547-7726

2016 Kia Forte

2016 Kia Forte

2016 Kia Forte

Location

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

905-547-7726

$17,251

+ taxes & licensing

72,212KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8488192
  Stock #: P10876
  VIN: KNAFK5A88G5657855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P10876
  • Mileage 72,212 KM

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

