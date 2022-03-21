$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Kia of Hamilton
905-547-7726
2016 Kia Sorento
2016 Kia Sorento
Location
Kia of Hamilton
1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8
905-547-7726
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
95,517KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8783777
- Stock #: P10908
- VIN: 5XYPHDA56GG185183
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,517 KM
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
rear air
Intermittent Wipers
Memory Seats
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kia of Hamilton
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Kia of Hamilton
1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8