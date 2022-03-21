Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Sorento

95,517 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Hamilton

905-547-7726

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Sorento

2016 Kia Sorento

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Sorento

Location

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

905-547-7726

  1. 8783777
  2. 8783777
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

95,517KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8783777
  • Stock #: P10908
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA56GG185183

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,517 KM

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
rear air
Intermittent Wipers
Memory Seats
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia of Hamilton

2018 Hyundai KONA 2....
 86,459 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SE
 34,761 KM
$26,500 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Optima LX
 172,494 KM
$10,626 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia of Hamilton

Kia of Hamilton

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

Call Dealer

905-547-XXXX

(click to show)

905-547-7726

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory