Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Soul

145,397 KM

Details Description

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Soul

2016 Kia Soul

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 10101837
  2. 10101837
  3. 10101837
  4. 10101837
  5. 10101837
  6. 10101837
  7. 10101837
  8. 10101837
  9. 10101837
  10. 10101837
  11. 10101837
  12. 10101837
  13. 10101837
  14. 10101837
  15. 10101837
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
145,397KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10101837
  • Stock #: 369795
  • VIN: KNDJP3A54G7369795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 145,397 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

2016 Kia Soul EX
 145,397 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2014 Buick Verano Le...
 110,223 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 133,016 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory