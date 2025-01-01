$14,495+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-3
Grand Touring *AWD, NAV, HEATED LEATHER SEATS*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black + White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,315 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!
Price + HST + licensing
Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5
https://zensautosales.ca/
SAFETY INCLUDED
Carfax included
Financing Available
AWD
Navigation
Backup camera
Leather seats
Heated seats
Sports mode
Heads up display
Push start
Sunroof
Bluetooth
USB port
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power windows
Cruise control
Aux input
Premium audio
Fog lights
Vehicle Features
Zens Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
+ taxes & licensing
905-962-2226