2016 MAZDA CX3- GT- AWD- ALLOY RIMS, PUSH BOTTOM START, SUNROOF, LEATHER, HUD, HEATED SEATS, LOADED, NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, SOLD CERTIFIED.

PLUS MUCH MORE......

****Price + HST + Licensing( No extra fees, no haggle price) ****

Carfax report are provided with every vehicle at not extra charge!

Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority! Lowest price policy in effect !

Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less!

All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain guarantee included.

Extended Warranty available up to 3 year Call us for more information and to book and appointment!

ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale! Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharines, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 18 years.

Visit us online : www. acenmotors.com ACEN MOTORS INC. 1926 KING ST. EAST. Hamilton - On L8K 1W1 CONTACT US AT 905- 545-7200

2016 Mazda CX-3

168,000 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-3

AWD 4DR GT

2016 Mazda CX-3

AWD 4DR GT

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1DKBD71G0102772

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

2016 MAZDA CX3- GT- AWD- ALLOY RIMS, PUSH BOTTOM START, SUNROOF, LEATHER, HUD, HEATED SEATS, LOADED, NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, SOLD CERTIFIED.

PLUS MUCH MORE......

****Price + HST + Licensing( No extra fees, no haggle price) ****

Carfax report are provided with every vehicle at not extra charge!

Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority! Lowest price policy in effect !

Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less!

All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain guarantee included.

Extended Warranty available up to 3 year Call us for more information and to book and appointment!

ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale! Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharine's, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 18 years.

Visit us online : www. acenmotors.com

ACEN MOTORS INC. 1926 KING ST. EAST. Hamilton - On L8K 1W1 CONTACT US AT 905- 545-7200

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Acen Motors Inc.

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1
2016 Mazda CX-3