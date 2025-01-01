Menu
Account
Sign In
OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.*** <br/>

2016 Mazda CX-5

189,233 KM

Details Description

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle
12688176

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 12688176
  2. 12688176
  3. 12688176
  4. 12688176
  5. 12688176
  6. 12688176
  7. 12688176
  8. 12688176
  9. 12688176
  10. 12688176
  11. 12688176
  12. 12688176
  13. 12688176
  14. 12688176
  15. 12688176
  16. 12688176
  17. 12688176
  18. 12688176
  19. 12688176
  20. 12688176
  21. 12688176
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
189,233KM
VIN JM3KE2BY7G0833949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 189,233 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

Used 2014 Toyota Yaris LE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Toyota Yaris LE 148,990 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 I Sport for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 I Sport 162,672 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Toyota Camry LE 164,106 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wayne's Auto World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2016 Mazda CX-5