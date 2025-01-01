Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>only 54000km, 1 owner,nav,power roof,power seat,back-up camera,heated seats,excellent condition</p>

2016 Mazda CX-5

Details Description Features

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS ONLY 54000KM,1 OWNER

Watch This Vehicle
12695901

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS ONLY 54000KM,1 OWNER

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

  1. 1751061792469
  2. 1751061792985
  3. 1751061793434
  4. 1751061793869
  5. 1751061794302
  6. 1751061794733
  7. 1751061795225
  8. 1751061795634
  9. 1751061796088
  10. 1751061796537
  11. 1751061796961
  12. 1751061797406
  13. 1751061797844
  14. 1751061798297
  15. 1751061798779
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN jm3ke2cy4g0864185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

only 54000km, 1 owner,nav,power roof,power seat,back-up camera,heated seats,excellent condition

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RDJ Auto Sales & Service

Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GS ONLY 54000KM,1 OWNER for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS ONLY 54000KM,1 OWNER 0 $19,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Yaris 5dr SE Auto for sale in Hamilton, ON
2019 Toyota Yaris 5dr SE Auto 24,000 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Micra 4DR HB AUTO S for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Nissan Micra 4DR HB AUTO S 39,200 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email RDJ Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-318-XXXX

(click to show)

905-318-3353

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing>

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

2016 Mazda CX-5