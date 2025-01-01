Menu
FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.20% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES. WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA. 7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.

2016 Mazda CX-5

171,025 KM

Details Description

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT

12807370

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Logo_NoBadges

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
171,025KM
VIN JM3KE4DY5G0780449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 171,025 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.20% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2016 Mazda CX-5