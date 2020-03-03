Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS | SUNROOF | NAV | HEATED SEATS | REAR CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS | SUNROOF | NAV | HEATED SEATS | REAR CAM

Location

Car Nation Canada

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

1-888-793-5753

  1. 4721715
  2. 4721715
  3. 4721715
  4. 4721715
  5. 4721715
  6. 4721715
  7. 4721715
  8. 4721715
  9. 4721715
  10. 4721715
  11. 4721715
  12. 4721715
  13. 4721715
  14. 4721715
  15. 4721715
  16. 4721715
  17. 4721715
  18. 4721715
  19. 4721715
  20. 4721715
  21. 4721715
  22. 4721715
  23. 4721715
  24. 4721715
  25. 4721715
  26. 4721715
  27. 4721715
  28. 4721715
  29. 4721715
  30. 4721715
  31. 4721715
  32. 4721715
  33. 4721715
  34. 4721715
  35. 4721715
  36. 4721715
Contact Seller

$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,006KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4721715
  • Stock #: HU1070
  • VIN: JM3KE4CY9G0898103
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Welcome to Mazda of Hamilton and Thank you for viewing this vehicle. Everything we do is designed to make your car buying experience as easy and enjoyable as possible. Competitive pricing, knowledgeable staff and superior customer service all add up to create a simple and painless way to purchase a vehicle at a great price. * CALL Toll-Free 1-888-822-7024 or SMS/TEXT 905-630-3785 for more info! * Selling Price does not include HST and Licensing. * Carproof Reports available on all Pre-Owned vehicles, we have nothing to hide! * Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and Get great value for your Trade-in Vehicle! * Credit Issues? We'll help you rebuild your credit! (o.a.c.) Apply Online Today! * ASK about our "Do Not Pay for 90 Days" Financing Option (o.a.c.), available on most makes and models. * Price and vehicle availability subject to change without notice; Please call for more information. Thank you for viewing this vehicle. Visit Mazda of Hamilton and experience a Stress-Free, No Pressure Purchase! We are dedicated to your Customer Satisfaction! We are conveniently located at 1977 Upper James Street, South of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway, at the corner of Upper James and Twenty Road. We are a proud member of the Car Nation Canada dealership group - Buy with confidence from a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. View over 1600 new & used cars for sale at CarNationCanada.com

Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 20,352 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fusion S |...
 67,497 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge SEL |...
 68,577 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Mazda of Hamilton

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-793-5753

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906

Send A Message