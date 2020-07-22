Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

51,500 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sam's Auto

905-547-1745

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GT

2016 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GT

Location

Sam's Auto

1699 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K7

905-547-1745

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

51,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5655477
  • Stock #: G0839253
  • VIN: JM3KE4CY8G0839253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # G0839253
  • Mileage 51,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SAM'S AUTO 
PRICE + TAXES & LIC 


THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY SERVICED, CERTIFIED, AND EMISSION TESTED.
VISIT OUR SHOWROOM AT 1699 UPPERJAMES STREET HAMILTON ONTARIO L9B 1K7
OR CALL US @ 905-547-1745
OR TEXT US @ 289-689-2114
VISIT OUR FULL WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES:
https://samsauto.net/vehicles/

CERTIFIED AND E-TESTED - Means you are getting a vehicle with a 100 Point inspection, certified according to Ontario Safety Standard Balanced Tires and Alignment, Fully Detailed by our in house Auto Spa, and including our Basic Warranty.


Financing - We offer amazing financing options. We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Bad, Bankruptcy, No Credit Etc. Our process is fast & easy.

Price - Sam's Auto is known to be one of the most competitive dealership within the Area providing high quality vehicles at low price. Prices of the vehicles are subject to 13% HST & Licensing (NO EXTRA HIDDEN FEE's).

Trade - Have a trade? We’ll take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.

Basic Warranty - Thirty Days or 600 km's, not including wear and tear items.

Extend Warranty - Lots of options you can choose from starting as low as 3 months up to 48 months with the options to limited Km's or you have the choice to go UNLIMITED KM's please ask us for more details.


Vehicle History - Every vehicle we have comes with either Carproof or Carfax. If we do not provide with the vehicle History at the Time of Sale you will automically get a $100.00 Gift Car.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Premium Audio
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Sam's Auto

Sam's Auto

1699 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K7

